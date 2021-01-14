French watchdog condemns Interior Ministry for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.

The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry.

CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.