French lockdown led to less drug trafficking and spike in prices

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - The lockdown imposed in France to combat the coronavirus led to a sharp drop in drug trafficking and a huge spike in prices, officials said on Friday.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told a news conference that there had been a drop of 30-40% in drug trafficking in France, while anti-drug trafficking official Stéphanie Cherbonnier said prices jumped by 30-60%.

“We have noted a massive increase in prices,” said Cherbonnier, who added that drug traffickers had sought to get around the lockdown by using home delivery and drive-in services. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Giles Elgood)