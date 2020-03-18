French finance minister urges ECB to step up crisis response

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to “quickly and massively” step up its response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, France’s finance minister said on Wednesday, putting pressure on the ECB.

“I’m watching the interest rates everyday, we want the European Union to show its determination and its solidarity,” Bruno Le Maire told journalists on a conference call.

“All of the instruments available to the European Central Bank should be used quickly and massively,” Le Maire added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sandra Maler)