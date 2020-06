(Corrects figure spent in par 2 to 17 billion euros, not 7 billion euros)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Around 7.8 million French people were on temporary unemployment packages at the end of May, said French jobs minister Muriel Penicaud on Wednesday.

Penicaud also told Radio Classique that the French state had spent around 17 billion euros ($19.2 billion) on those packages in the last three months.