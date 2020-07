PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - France expects economic growth of 8% for 2021, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Le Maire told the National Assembly that the government wants economic activity to return to pre-crisis levels from 2022.

He also said that recent data was “satisfying but too fragile” to change forecasts for an economic contraction of 11% this year. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alex Richardson)