France's has list of companies that could get state support -Le Maire

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - The French government has drawn up a list of companies that may need state support ranging from a capital injection to outright nationalisation, France’s finance minister said.

Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio that he could not give the names of the companies on the list, but that they knew they could count on the support of the government.

“Nationalisation is obviously a last resort, but it is something that we do not exclude,” Le Maire said, comparing the current economic crisis to the Great Depression of 1929. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)