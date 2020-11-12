French Finance Minister announces more aid measures for commercial landlords

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on Thursday more measures to help commercial landlords whose business has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Le Maire told reporters that France’s 2021 budget would allow landlords to be able to get 50% tax credit on commercial rents from small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) if they do not require rent to be paid in November. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)