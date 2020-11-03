Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New French lockdown to reduce economic activity by about 15% - Finance Ministry source

By Reuters Staff

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The new four-week lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in France is expected to reduce economic activity by about 15%, a Finance Ministry source said on Tuesday.

“We expect a much more moderate impact than that (the lockdown) of April, notably in France,” the source said.

While the April lockdown cut business activity by some 30%, the impact this time would “more around 15%”, the source added

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams

