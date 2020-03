PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF has enough capacity to be able to keep the country supplied in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, EDF chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

“We can reassure our staff and the people of France, that we have what is needed to continue to provide electricity to all of France,” said Levy. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Bate Felix)