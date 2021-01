FILE PHOTO: A placard which reads "Covid-19 PCR test : come and get tested for free and without an appointment" is seen at the elementary school Maurice Thorez in Bagneux, France, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France will carry out at least one million COVID-19 tests per month in schools as part of a strategy to keep them open during the pandemic, Prime Minister Castex said on Thursday,

He also told a news conference that from Jan. 25 first-year students in higher education will be allowed to attend courses on campuses in small groups.