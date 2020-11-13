French PM to seek three-month delay to March 2021 regional elections

French Prime Minister Jean Castex pays tribute outside the Comptoir Voltaire bar during ceremonies marking the fifth anniversary of the November 2015 jihadist attacks in which 130 people were killed in Paris, France November 13, 2020. Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex will ask for a three-month delay for upcoming regional elections, normally set for March 2021, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led the country to impose a second national lockdown.

Castex’s office said on Friday that he would look to push back the elections to June next year.

France has the fourth-highest of confirmed cases in the world, at almost 1,9 million, and the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a new all-time high of 32,638 on Thursday.