No decision taken yet on new Paris evening curfew - PM's office

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The French government has not taken any formal decision regarding an evening curfew for Paris, although the police mentioned it as an option, the Prime Minister’s office said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday government spokesman Gabriel Attal had said the government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, to tackle rising COVID-19 infections.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.