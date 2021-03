PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he was maintaining a 6% growth target for the French economy in 2021 after the government imposed new restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in several French regions, including Paris.

“I confirm our ambition to reach a 6% growth in 2021,” he told France Inter radio on Saturday. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alexander Smith)