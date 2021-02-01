French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 2020/2021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told operators during a meeting they would receive financial compensation.

French ski resorts can welcome tourists but the lifts have not been allowed to open since the start of the season. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul)