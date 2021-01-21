French ski lifts will not reopen on Feb 1 - tourism minister

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - French ski lifts will not reopen on Feb. 1, French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on on Thursday.

Lemoyne also said it was too early to say whether French citizens could go on holiday in February and too early to say when restaurants could reopen.

“Things are uncertain now because the priority is the fight against the virus,” he said in an interview with France 5 television. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Dominique Vidalon)