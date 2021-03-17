Coronavirus situation worsening in greater Paris region - hospital executive

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region, where the hospitals are under immense strain, Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals system, told RTL radio.

He said there were two options to contain the disease - a local week-end lockdown, already in place in other parts of the country, or a more broader lockdown in the region.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that time had come for additional coronavirus restrictions in the greater Paris region. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Himani Sarkar)