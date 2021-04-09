Paris hospitals brace for COVID-19 third wave peak around April 20

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - The current third wave of the COVID-19 virus entrenching France should reach its peak around April 20, according to forecasts established by the Paris hospitals group AP-HP seen on Friday by Reuters.

Those forecasts also estimated there would be just under 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units in the Paris region around that peak. (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)