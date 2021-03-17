Weekend lockdown in Paris region may not be enough, says hospital executive

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - Enforcing a weekend lockdown in the greater Paris region may not be enough to rein in the coronavirus there, an executive at the AP-HP Paris hospitals organisation, Remi Salomon, said on Wednesday.

Salomon, who heads the group’s medical committee, also told BFM TV the currently suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was as efficient as the Pfizer one. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Andrew Heavens)