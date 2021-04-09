French COVID-19 intensive care numbers resume upward trend

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at ELSAN's private hospital Clinique Oceane in Vannes, France, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people in intensive care units (ICU) with COVID-19 in France increased by 52 to 5,757 on Friday, a nearly five-month high, after dipping on Thursday, health ministry data showed.

The ministry also reported 301 new deaths in hospital, compared to 343 on Thursday. Including deaths in retirement care homes, the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 deaths stood at 343 on Friday.

France also reported 41,243 new infections, down from 46,677 a week earlier.