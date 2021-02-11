France: number of COVID hospitalisations down for third day running

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France reported 21,063 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down both from Wednesday’s 25,387 figure and from last Thursday’s total of 23,448 as the average case count maintains its downward trajectory.

The number of people hospitalised for the disease went down for the third day running to stand at 27,007, a low since Jan. 25.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stands at 18,868, a low since Jan 19.

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.41 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 360, to 80,803 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 296 on Wednesday and a seven-day moving average of 407. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)