France registered 25,000 new daily COVID-19 cases - minister

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - France registered roughly 25,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 3,000 more than a week ago, figures confirming the recent upward trend of the disease, French Health Minister Oliver Veran said.

Veran told a press conference that over the past week, France had lost all the progress it made over the two previous weeks due to the new, more contagious variants of the disease. (Reporting by Geert de Clercq and Benoit Van Overstraeten)