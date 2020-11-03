France reports more than 850 daily COVID-19 deaths

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - French health authorities on Tuesday reported 36,330 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, well below the 52,518 record set on Monday, but the 854 daily death toll linked to the disease was the highest since April 15.

That tally was double Monday’s 416 figure and the total number of fatalities now stands at 38,289

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,502,763, the fifth-highest in the world. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)