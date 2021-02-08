France's coronavirus hospitalisations up for second day in a row

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - France reported 4,317 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 19,715 on Sunday and 4,347 last Monday as the case count trend remained steady, but hospital numbers increased for the second day in a row.

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.341 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The number of people in hospital with the virus went up by 343, at 28,037, and the number of people in intensive care increased by 91 to 3,363.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 458, at 79,423 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 171 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 416. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)