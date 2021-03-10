Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

France's COVID ICU numbers stop rising for first time in six days

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The French health ministry said on Wednesday the number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 was unchanged at 3,918, halting a five-day-long increase.

There were 264 new deaths from the respiratory disease over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 89,565, the seventh-highest in the world, versus a seven-day daily moving average of 289. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

