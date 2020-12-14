France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but hospitalisations up again

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - French health authorities on Monday reported 3,063 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Sunday’s 11,533, but the number of people hospitalised for the disease went up for the third day running.

Case numbers have tended to dip on Mondays as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections averaging out weekly data reporting irregularities stood at 12,001, declining for the first time in 10 days.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 371 to 58,282, up from 150 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,379,915, the fifth-highest in the world. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Hugh Lawson)