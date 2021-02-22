French COVID hospitalisations up for second day in a row

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - France reported 4,646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 22,046 on Sunday but slightly up versus last Monday’s 4,376 figure, while hospital numbers increased for the second day in a row.

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.610 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The number of people in hospital with the virus went up by 367, at 25,831, and the number of people in intensive care also increased for the second day running, by 15 to 3,407

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 333, to 84,613 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 159 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 341. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)