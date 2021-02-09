French new COVID-19 cases steady on average and hospitalisations down

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - France reported 18,870 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from Monday’s 4,317 figure but down versus last Tuesday’s total of 23,337 as the case count trend remained steady and hospital numbers went down again after a two-day increase.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stands at 19,348, staying in the 19,200-20,700 range it has been in since Jan 20.

The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.36 million, the sixth-highest in the world.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 724, to 80,147 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 458 on Monday and a seven-day moving average of 416. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)