Number of French COVID-19 intensive care patients highest since Nov 27

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported on Monday that the number of people treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 went up by 106 over the last 24 hours, the total reaching 3,849, a high since Nov. 27, 2020.

An additional 359 people died from the disease, pushing the total to 88,933, the world’s seventh-highest toll, compared to 130 new deaths on Sunday, and a seven-day moving average of 304.