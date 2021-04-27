Number of French COVID-19 patients in ICUs below 6,000 again

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members in the Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, France, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) fell by 58 to 5,943, after the ICU tally set a one-year high of 6,001 on Monday.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 also fell, by 315 to 30,281, a 17-day low, health ministry data showed.

The ministry reported 325 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, compared to 398 on Monday.