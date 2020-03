PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - French insurance lobby FFA said on Monday insurers would contribute up to 200 million euros ($215.72 million) to funds set up by the government to help small companies deal with the consequences of a business shutdown due to coronavirus.

The body also said it was asking authorities to think about creating an insurance scheme to intervene in a major health disaster. ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by Louise Heavens)