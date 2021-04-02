New COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - Minister

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 restrictions in France will impact economic growth in 2021 but it is too early to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

“These measures will impact economic growth in 2021. We are in the process of assessing it. There will be a new evalutaion in the coming days”, Le Maire told CNews television.

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.