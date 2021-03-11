UPDATE 1-French foreign minister tests negative after COVID-19 contact

(Adds negative result of test)

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but will self-isolate until Wednesday after coming into contact with a family member who has tested positive, a source close to the matter said.

Le Drian, 73, will take a second test next Wednesday, a week after the contact with the member of his family.

The minister, who is also number two in the French cabinet, on Thursday hosted a meeting with his German, Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts on the Middle East process and met U.S. climate envoy John Kerry for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday evening. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Giles Elgood)