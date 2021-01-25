France's Le Maire: GDP target a stretch if new lockdown imposed

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - France will find it very difficult to reach its 2021 target of 6% economic growth if another general lockdown is imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Bloomberg Television on Monday.

Le Maire, however, said that a decision on a new lockdown had not yet been taken. One of the French government’s most senior public health advisors has said tighter movement restrictions will be needed soon to contain the virus.