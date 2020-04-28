Healthcare
April 28, 2020 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French PM sees risk of second wave of coronavirus infection after lockdown ends

Benoit Van Overstraeten

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament that the country will need to take maximum care in unwinding a nationwide lockdown in order to reduce the risk of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“The risk of a second wave, which would strike a weakened hospital fabric, which would impose a ‘re-confinement’, which would ruin the efforts and sacrifices made during these eight weeks, is a serious risk, a risk that must be taken seriously,” Philippe told parliament in a debate about the lockdown.

France is set to end its lockdown on May 11. (Reporting by Michel Rose, Benoit Van Overstraeten and John Irish; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alex Richardson)

