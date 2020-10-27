Leading French medic Pialoux calls for new national lockdown to tackle COVID

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilles Pialoux, an infectious diseases specialist at the Tenon hospital in Paris, urged the government on Tuesday to impose a new national lockdown to tackle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

“I think we clearly need to lock down the country,” he told BFM TV, as President Emmanuel Macron’s government prepares to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss new measures to tackle the virus. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)