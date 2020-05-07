Paris region will end lockdown more slowly than rest of France - PM

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France would gradually end its lockdown from Monday, May 11, but some restrictions would remain in place in the Paris region where the new coronavirus is still circulating.

“From Monday we will progressively unwind the lockdown that started on March 17... but the country is cut in two, with the virus circulating more quickly in some regions, notably in the Ile de France region, which is very densely populated,” he said.

In other parts of France, secondary schools, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Michel Rose Editing by Gareth Jones)