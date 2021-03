PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech on Wednesday that from April 16, people over 60 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and from May 15 the age limit will be lowered further to make vaccines available to people over 50. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose; Editing by Christian Lowe)