PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - France will widen lockdown measures that have been in place for the Paris region and some other regions to the entire country from Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on television.

The new measures will be in place for a least one month.

“We will lose control if we do not move now,” he said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Christian Lowe)