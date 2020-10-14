France's Macron: 'We'll get through this if we stick together'

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the French nation would get through the COVID-19 crisis if citizens stick together.

Speaking on national television after announcing nightly curfews to try to curb the spread of the virus, Macron said: “The message I want to send this evening is that I need each of you, we need each other, to find solutions.”

“We will come out of this stronger, because we will be more united,” he said. “We will get through this, together.” (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Christian Lowe)