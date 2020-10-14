France's Macron announces nightly curfews in major cities

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that nightly curfews will be imposed in Paris and other major cities to try to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The curfews will take effect from Saturday, and will run daily from 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) until 6:00 am the following morning, Macron said in an interview broadcast on national television.

The curfews will remain in force for four weeks, he said. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraten; Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)