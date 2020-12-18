France's Macron says doing fine after testing positive for COVID-19

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and would report in a transparent manner on his medical condition.

“There is no reason that things will evolve in a bad way,” he said in a live speech via Twitter, adding that he would continue managing government affairs albeit at a slower pace. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Mark Heinrich)