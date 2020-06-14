France's Macron says restaurants to reopen in Paris

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that mainland France would go into a so-called “green zone” from Monday with restaurants reopening in Paris as the country has been gradually exiting a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus since May 11.
“The fight against the virus is not finished,” the president said in a televised address to the nation. “Gatherings will remain tightly controlled.”
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Edmund Blair