France's Macron to give TV address on Wednesday as epidemic worsens

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address on Wednesday evening, his office said on Tuesday, after the French leader held meetings reviewing the state of the coronavirus epidemic in France.

French authorities are looking at options for still tighter measures to fight COVID-19, which has kept spreading in the country despite some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, according to three sources familiar with the government’s thinking.

The Elysee palace did not say what Macron’s address would be about, but such televised statement have in the past been the occasion to announce new measures to fight the epidemic. (Reporting by Michel Rose)