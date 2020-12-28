France's Macron to review COVID-19 situation on Dec. 29 amid surge in cases

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC) at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris, France, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers will review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday, the Elysee said on Monday, amid another surge in cases that has spurred fears of a third lockdown in France.

The European Union rolled out a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in a pandemic that has crippled economies worldwide and claimed more than 1.7 million lives.

France reported 8,822 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, sharply up from Saturday’s 3,093.