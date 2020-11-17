France's Macron to speak about conditions for easing lockdown - BFM TV

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak towards the middle of next week about the conditions for a progressive easing of the French lockdown, BFM TV said on Tuesday, citing sources.
The government imposed a new lockdown on Oct. 30 to rein in a surge in new cases although the restrictions were softer than in March to limit the impact on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq
