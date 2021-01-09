French president's wife tested positive for COVID-19 in late December: media

FILE PHOTO: French First Lady Brigitte Macron visits the new Cafe Joyeux coffee shop, which employs people with Down's syndrome and other cognitive disabilities, in Paris, France March 9, 2020. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of December but resumed normal activities after a second test proved negative, French radios Europe 1 and France Info reported on Saturday.

Europe 1 said Brigitte Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 24. It said she presented no major symptoms and then had two further tests on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 which proved negative.

President Macron himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, and was in self-isolation until a subsequent test on Dec. 24 showed he no longer had COVID symptoms.