FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the country's COVID-19 situation at the French Health Ministry in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran on Monday it was too early to claim victory in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak even if recent data showed some encouraging signs.

Veran told reporters that authorities were in the process of gradually regaining control over the epidemic.

“We haven’t defeated the virus yet”, the minister said.