Healthcare

No option ruled out to contain COVID variants in eastern France -govt

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio that nothing was excluded regarding the COVID-19 situation in the eastern France area of Moselle, where highly contagious variants of the disease are emerging.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a press conference on Thursday that he would go this Friday to Moselle to discuss means of action with local authorities. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

