Nancy mayor calls for more COVID-19 restrictions in eastern France

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The mayor of the city of Nancy in eastern France on Wednesday called for more restrictive measures to be imposed locally from Dec. 28 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Mathieu Klein told France’s BFM TV that the epidemic has reached a critical point locally.
The eastern region was the epicentre of the outbreak during France’s first COVID-19 wave.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.