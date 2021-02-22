Alpes-Maritimes region imposes partial weekend lockdown to curb virus spread

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Alpes-Maritimes region, around Nice in the South of France, on Monday announced a partial lockdown over the next two weekends in the coastal area between Menton and Theoule to fight a surge in coronavirus infections.

Local government official Bernard Gonzalez said the situation in Alpes-Maritimes had “sharply deteriorated” and a vaccination campaign would be accelerated. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)